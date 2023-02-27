NSE decides to include Zee Entertainment back into F&O segment post NCLAT order

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that it would be including Zee Entertainment back into the futures and options segment. NSE's move comes after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) decided to put a stay on the NCLT order admitting insolvency proceeding against Zee Entertainment.

NSE said that post the NCLAT order, Zee Entertainment will move out of the IBC framework and hence the surveillance action in the stock shall be reverted. Further, NSE informed that the futures and options contracts with May 2024 will be available on Zee Entertainment.

ZEE Entertainment, one of India's leading media and entertainment companies, has been in the news lately for its exclusion from the F&O segment of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company has also been admitted under the IBC by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The exclusion of ZEE Entertainment's stock from the F&O segment means that there will be no fresh monthly contracts post the expiration of the February 2023 contracts. However, existing March and April 2023 contracts will continue.

Additionally, a margin of 100 percent will be applicable on all existing derivative contracts starting February 27, 2023.

After the expiry of existing contracts, further surveillance actions of price band/gross settlement as applicable under the bankruptcy framework will come into effect from April 28, 2028.

IndusInd Bank in its plea before the National Company Law Tribunal has claimed a default of Rs 83.08 crore against Zee Entertainment, as it is party to the Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) Guarantee Agreement with the lender, advanced to another Essel Group firm, Siti Networks Ltd.

The stock dropped as much as 9.7 percent in trade to hit an intraday low of Rs 176.65, its lowest level in 52 weeks. Since February 10, shares of Zee Entertainment have corrected nearly 20 percent.