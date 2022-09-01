ZEE Entertainment slips after CCI says its merger with Sony can hit competition

By CNBCTV18.com

Shares of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited declined over 5 percent on Thursday after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that the merger between the Indian unit of Japan's Sony and Zee can create a $10 billion TV enterprise that will potentially hurt competition by having "unparalleled bargaining power".

The stock closed 4.81 percent lower at Rs 244.5 per share on the BSE.

According to a report by Reuters, CCI in its 21-page notice said that as per its initial review, the proposed deal would place the combined entity in a "strong position" with around 92 channels in India, also citing Sony's global revenue of $86 billion and assets of $211 billion.

In December, Sony and Zee announced their decision to merge their television channels, film assets, and streaming platforms in order to create a powerhouse in the media and entertainment market.

ZEE Entertainment has said that CCI in its report has considered market data from Financial Year 2021 when the combined viewership share of ZEE and Sony was greater than 40 percent in each market. As per data from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) in FY23 so far, the combined market share of ZEE-Sony is down to 36 percent, sources told CNBC-TV18.

“The world has changed in terms of OTT and because of the COVID also, and clearly Zee has lost market share,” Abneesh Roy, ED- Institutional Equities, Edelweiss Securities, told CNBC-TV18.

As per ZEE Entertainment, CCI questions are procedural and will have no impact on the ZEE-Sony merger and the companies are taking all steps to complete the necessary approval processes for the merger, the sources added.

“The impact is more of a strategic rather than any big impact on the EBITDA level, of course, the margins will be lower. We will see some compression on margins for Zee, but on a full year number and hopefully, if it's a merged entity, then the impact will be low,” said Roy.

Recently, Zee Entertainment and Disney Star signed a strategic licensing agreement for exclusive TV rights to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's events for four years.

