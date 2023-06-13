By Meghna Sen

Shares of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) tumbled as much as 7 percent in Tuesday's trade after capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred company's promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from being directors or key management personnel in any publicly listed company. At 10:43 am, the scrip was trading 1.41 percent lower at Rs 192.10 per share on the NSE.

The stock opened 4 percent lower at Rs 185 apiece on Tuesday and went on to hit an intra-day low of Rs 182 level. ZEEL shares have gained 1.24 percent in the last one month, while it fell 21 percent on a year-to-date basis. The company's board is reviewing the detailed order by Sebi and seeking legal advice in order to take the next steps as required, said Zee Chairman R Gopalan, adding that appropriate action will be taken in the interest of the company and shareholders.