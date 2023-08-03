Top stock picks: Tech analyst sees upside in Ambuja Cements and Zee

Vishal Malkan's recommendations on Ambuja Cements and Zee Ltd offer valuable insights into potential breakout stocks. Ambuja Cements' long-awaited breakout and Zee Ltd's strong momentum make them attractive options for investors looking for growth opportunities.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Vishal Malkan, founder of malkansview.com, shared his bullish outlook on two stocks that are showing promising potential in the market. These stocks, Ambuja Cements and Zee Ltd, have exhibited strong performance and are attracting investor attention.

Malkan's first recommendation is on Ambuja Cements . The stock has caught his attention as it recently witnessed a significant breakout above the crucial level of Rs 475. This breakout comes after a considerable consolidation phase, accompanied by robust volumes and a favorable chart pattern.

Malkan firmly believes that the stock's upward momentum is far from over and recommended investors to take advantage of this opportunity. He suggested a buying strategy with a stop loss set at Rs 472 and ambitious target levels of Rs 500-510.

Encouragingly, Ambuja Cements has recorded an impressive surge of more than 9 percent in the past month.

Malkan's second recommendation centered around Zee Ltd . Zee Ltd has recently experienced a brief correction but has displayed remarkable resilience by finding strong support at the Rs 225 mark. This resilience, coupled with the stock's current momentum, has piqued Malkan's interest.

Malkan advised investors to capitalize on this momentum and recommended a buy order with a stop loss at Rs 230. He envisioned target levels of Rs 245 and Rs 255 for those seeking to ride the upward trend.

Over the last month, Zee Ltd has surged more than 29 percent, highlighting its potential for further growth.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.