Yudiz Solutions IPO allotment today: How to check allotment status

Yudiz Solutions IPO: Shares of Yudiz Solutions have been commanding a premium of Rs 18-20 in the grey market in the past few days, according to market observers. The Rs 45-crore IPO of Yudiz Solutions was open for subscription from August 4 to August 8.

Investors who applied for shares under the initial public offering (IPO) of Yudiz Solutions Ltd can check the status of their application today as the share allotment process is likely to get finalised.

Share Market Live NSE

The Rs 45-crore IPO of Yudiz Solutions , a blockchain, Artificial intelligence (AI), and gaming focused enterprise solutions company, was open for subscription from August 4 to August 8.

Those who had applied for shares during this period can visit the website of the IPO registrar, Mas Services Ltd, and check the status of their application there.

Visit the link https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp. You can check the allotment status by entering the application number along with your PAN details or your demat account details (DP ID and client ID).

Once you submit these details, you can check the number of shares allotted in the Allotment Status section.

In case you have not been allotted shares, which happens commonly in cases of oversubscription, the refund process should start on August 14. Those who have been allotted shares can expect them to be credited in their respective demat accounts on August 17.

Yudiz Solutions IPO is expected to list on August 17 on the NSE Emerge platform as it is an SME IPO. SME refers to small and medium enterprises.

Yudiz Solutions IPO saw decent demand from investors, with almost 4.75 times subscription at the end of the last day of the issue. The retail portion was subscribed 6.4 times, while the non-institutional investors’ (NII) portion was subscribed nearly 3.8 times.

Yudiz Solutions IPO comprised a fresh equity issue of up to 27.17 lakh equity shares aggregating up to Rs 44.8 crore and was priced in the range of Rs 162-165 apiece. Investors could bid for 800 shares in one lot.

The company said that the net proceeds from the issue would be utilised for networking and cabling, branding and marketing expenses, capital expenditure, working capital, and other corporate purposes.

Shares of Yudiz Solutions have been commanding a premium of Rs 18-20 in the grey market in the past few days, according to market observers. The grey market is an unofficial market wherein the shares can be bought and sold till the final listing on exchanges.

Narnolia Financial Services is acting as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Mas Services is the registrar. PLS Capital and Longview Research & Advisory are advisors to the issue.