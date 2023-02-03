YouTube Shorts crosses 50 billion daily views; ad revenue declines 8 percent

YouTube's advertising revenue was $7.96 billion -- down 8 percent from $8.63 billion the year prior -- in the December quarter. The company has just allowed creators a share in advertising revenue, making YouTube shorts the only short-form content platform that allows content creators to earn a portion of the ad revenue.

Google has said that the daily viewership for short-form content on YouTube, also called YouTube shorts, has surpassed an average of 50 billion views in a recent earnings call. The daily average viewership has increased 66 percent from 30 billion announced in the Q1 2023 earnings call results.

YouTube's advertising revenue was $7.96 billion -- down 8 percent from $8.63 billion the year prior -- in the December quarter. According to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, YouTube's NFL Sunday Ticket will help drive subscriptions, bring new viewers to YouTube's paid and ad-supported experiences, and create new opportunities for creators".

The YouTube Shorts gambit from Google was launched in July 2021 in order to compete with TikTok’s short-form video content. While TikTok’s daily average viewership is unknown as ByteDance is a privately owned company, CEO Shou Zi Chew stated that the app had counted one billion monthly users in September 2021.

"It's early days for Shorts but we're confident the runway is long," said Philipp Schindler, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer at Google. "Closing the gap between Shorts and long-form is a big priority for us, as is, of course, continuing to build a great creator and user experience, which we're paying a lot of attention to," Schindler added.

Google said in its earnings call that it will be focusing heavily on YouTube Shorts going forward. “In YouTube, we are prioritizing continued growth in Shorts engagement and monetization while also working on other initiatives across our ad-supported products,” explained Ruth Porat, the Chief Financial Officer at the tech company.

