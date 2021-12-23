'You Bounce Back': Nithin Kamath on why retail investors shouldn't worry about lean patch

Young investors, under the age of 30, are driving the Indian stock market to record highs this year even as global markets go through a lean patch, Bloomberg reported. The country's biggest digital broking firm, Zerodha, is at the centre of this change. Zerodha boss Nithin Kamath said his company serves 10 to 12 million orders daily on an average.

Mostly first-timers, many of these investors, executing trades from their mobile phones, are now buying even as risks are building up, the report added. The rise in the number of new investors facilitated by new-gen digital brokers has aided in rapid expansion of investor base in the Indian financial markets.

Till October, India’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index soared more than 20 percent on the back of a liquidity push by the Reserve bank of India. However, the Sensex has fallen 10 percent below the all-time high reached in October, following the recent spate of market corrections.

According to a Mint report, the Sensex has been on a downward trajectory since it touched an all-time high of 61,766 points on October 18. On December 20, the markets crashed 3.6 percent to close at 55,822 points, falling more than 2,000 points since October.

The downturn, which has baffled investors, comes at a time when interest rates are likely to go up amid a growth in economic activity and inflation, Bloomberg said.

Last month, retail investors faced losses due to the poor debut of the country’s largest-ever initial public offering from digital payments firm Paytm . Even though there is scope for small investors to face more losses in this market uncertainty, low returns on traditional investments like savings deposits have pushed India’s millennials to pour money into stocks, the report said.

"If people think they can make easy money like in a casino, it is a worrying sign,” Sameer Kaul, managing director of TrustPlutus Wealth India, told Bloomberg, adding that the market was not in sync with the real economy.

In the meantime, Kamath feels young investors have little to lose as they can learn more about the market. “They have a long path to future earnings. You make mistakes, you learn, and you bounce back,” Kamath told Bloomberg.