Yet another freak F&O trade; index heavyweights surge 10% in opening trade

Futures contracts of several index heavyweights on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened with a gap of over 10 percent, with brokers ascribing the surge to freak trades.

On Tuesday, the derivative traders witnessed a sharp spike in contracts of several heavyweights.

The September Futures of Reliance Industries opened at Rs 2,616 -- over 9 percent higher than its previous closing price of Rs 2,378.

Similarly, Bharti Airtel futures opened at a high of Rs 762, up nearly 10 percent higher than its previous closing price of Rs 694.

HDFC Bank futures and HDFC futures too opened 10 percent above their previous closing levels.

However, the underlying stocks in all four cases were trading flat in the spot market

This is not the first time such an event happened in the derivatives segment. Last week on Tuesday, Bank Nifty options had investors worried after the index surged over 2,000 percent.

Trading at Rs 35.25, the premium of weekly Bank Nifty 36,000-strike put option due for expiry two days later surged to a high of Rs 750. It finally closed at Rs 53.65 against the previous close of Rs 62.15.

Its underlying Nifty index opened at 36,559 points and hit a high of 36,686 before closing with a loss of over 100 points.

Why are such freak events happening?

Such events have been a new normal on NSE's derivate segment since the exchange scrapped the trade execution range (TER) in August.

The exchange had set a trade execution range to avoid fat finger trade.

To understand the fat finger trade, let's take an example. A trader wants to buy 700 units of Bank Nifty 20300 CE, but they type 7,000 units instead. This is fat finger trade -- intending to type something, but typing something else entirely.

To avoid such mistakes, the exchange released a quantity freeze rule. It regulates the flow of orders within a specified quantity to avoid such mistakes.

In August, it defined these freeze quantities for Nifty , Banknifty, Finnifty at 2800, 1200, and 2800 respectively. So if your order size goes above this limit, it is automatically cancelled.

Similarly, the exchange has sent a range for the price too, which is called TER. If Nifty 16450 CE is trading at Rs 100 and the TER is 40 percent then the price range would be Rs 60-140. If you place an order beyond this limit, it won't be executed.

Also, if the price crosses the lower or upper limit, the exchange would halt trade until the prices cool off. Once that happens, they announce a new TER.

This mechanism was introduced to avoid freak trades. But it quickly became a hurdle for price discovery when the prices of underlying securities swung sharply.

To avoid the mismatch, NSE had removed the TER mechanism. But that also seems to have resulted in an increase in the number of freak trades.

While the cash segments have various price filters, the F&O segment does not have such filters. However, there is a dynamic price band of 10 percent on either side. When the prices of the futures contract hit the 10 percent limit, there is a cooling period of 15 minutes before the limits are revised for the day.

High net worth individuals looking to evade tax or launder undisclosed income often do so through fictitious trades in the F&O segment. There are brokers who offer such services for a fee.

Earlier, this game used to be played out in illiquid options contracts, as it is easy to match the fictitious buy and sell orders without those orders getting matched with some genuine orders put in the system.

But in recent times, the SEBI has come down heavily on brokers who have been putting through arbitrary trades in the F&O segment.

In addition, the Income Tax department too has been scrutinising losses and gains through such trades, making it difficult for HNIs to evade tax or launder money through this route. The action now appears to have shifted to heavyweight stocks.

