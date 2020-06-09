Market
Yes Securities rejigs portfolio: Top stocks that were included and excluded
Updated : June 09, 2020 12:19 PM IST
Yes Securities included Nippon Asset Management and ICICI Prudential in its portfolio while dropping UltraTech Cement and HDFC Life.
The brokerage excluded UltraTech Cement as it prefers playing this space through Birla Corp in the present scenario.
Yes Securities model portfolio includes stocks like RIL, HDFC Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kotak Bank, Alembic Pharma, Bharti Airtel, HDFC AMC, HCL Tech, Page Industries, MGL, and Birla Corp among others.