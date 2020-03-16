Market
Yes Bank to be removed from Nifty 50 from March 19 instead of March 27, says NSE
Updated : March 16, 2020 08:53 AM IST
Beleaguered Yes Bank will be removed from the Nifty50, Nifty banking and all equity indices from March 19 instead of March 27, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a filing.
The replacement has been announced on account of non-availability of future and options contracts in Yes Bank shares.
Apart from the banking index, changes will be made in Nifty Alpha 50, Nifty High Beta 50, Nifty 500, Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Midsmallcap 400.