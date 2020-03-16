  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Global stocks plunge, dollar slides
Bitcoin plunges to lowest in a year as volatility grips
Brent crude set for worst week since 1991
Rupee opens 19 paise lower at 74.10 against dollar
Home Market
Market

Yes Bank to be removed from Nifty 50 from March 19 instead of March 27, says NSE

Updated : March 16, 2020 08:53 AM IST

Beleaguered Yes Bank will be removed from the Nifty50, Nifty banking and all equity indices from March 19 instead of March 27, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a filing.
The replacement has been announced on account of non-availability of future and options contracts in Yes Bank shares.
Apart from the banking index, changes will be made in Nifty Alpha 50, Nifty High Beta 50, Nifty 500, Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Midsmallcap 400.
Yes Bank to be removed from Nifty 50 from March 19 instead of March 27, says NSE

You May Also Like

Gold prices today: Spot gold up by 0.9% at $1,543.60 per ounce

Gold prices today: Spot gold up by 0.9% at $1,543.60 per ounce

Yes Bank clarifies: Additional tier-1 bonds to be permanently written down

Yes Bank clarifies: Additional tier-1 bonds to be permanently written down

Gold prices today: Yellow metal drops Rs 1,800 amid global sell-off

Gold prices today: Yellow metal drops Rs 1,800 amid global sell-off

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement