Yes Bank stock jumps 41% on SBI’s announcement of Rs 2,450 crore infusion

Updated : March 09, 2020 12:41 PM IST

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Yes Bank shares opened higher at Rs 17 apiece and climbed to Rs 22.80 apiece, marking an intraday increase of 41.17 percent. 
The shares of the bank rose up to 40.74 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to an intraday high of Rs 22.80 apiece.
At 12:10 pm, Yes Bank shares traded 32.72 percent higher at Rs 21.50 apiece on the BSE, outperforming the benchmark Sensex which was down 4.25 percent.
