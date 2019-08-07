Market
Yes Bank shares jump 8% over report lender may raise funds
Updated : August 07, 2019 11:27 AM IST
Yes Bank shares traded 7.09 percent higher, quoting at Rs 91.40 on NSE at 11.18 am.
Yes Bank stock has corrected 76.50 percent in the last one year.
Yes Bank on July 18 reported a 91 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 113.8 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019.
