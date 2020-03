Shares of beleaguered Yes Bank were down about 14 percent in afternoon trade after falling over 39 percent in the morning on Thursday.

Yes Bank shares have been hit after the government imposed a moratorium on the bank until April 3 and the RBI superseded its board following steady deterioration in its finances.

The stock fell to a low of Rs 5.95 on March 6, but has since more than doubled after the government and the RBI assured depositors that the bank will not be allowed to fail.

Under the terms of the rescue plan set out earlier this month, the State Bank of India would take a 49 percent stake in Yes Bank, which is struggling with a slew of non-performing assets.

On Wednesday, the administrator of the bank said that a deal with some bondholders, who have opposed a state-led rescue, was under discussion, possibly clearing the way for a restructuring of the stricken lender, according to a Reuters report.