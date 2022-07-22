The uptrend in Yes Bank shares continued on Friday as well with the banking stock posting a return of almost 10 percent this week. In the last one month, Yes Bank stock price has gained more than 16 percent, outperforming Sensex by almost 8 percent. The BSE frontline index has surged 16.5 percent during the period.

The sentiment in the stock is aided by reports that Yes Bank resolution is on the fast track with an asset reconstruction company (ARC) deal announcement and the next leg of private equity (PE) funding in its final stages.

It is understood that Carlyle and Advent will be looking at a board seat as part of the investment. Yes Bank has changed its Articles of Association (AoA) to make room for these appointments.

The ARC deal with JC Flowers is a very big step in Yes Bank’s resolution plan, but it is incomplete. The second leg is much more important at this point because of the capital infusion that comes in from these large private equity players.

The bank recently tied up with JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company for the sale of its bad loans.