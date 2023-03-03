SBI may cut stake in Yes Bank after lock-in ends on March 13: Here's what we know so far

The board of SBI is likely to meet soon to decide on the future of its stake in Yes Bank, following which a proposal will be sent to the RBI.

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's top lender, is likely to cut its stake in private sector lender Yes Bank after the lock-in period ends on March 13, 2023, according to a Reuters report. The three-year lock-in period was put in place by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The board of SBI is likely to meet soon to decide on the future of its stake in Yes Bank, following which a proposal will be sent to the RBI, the report said.

Current holding of SBI

SBI, along with other lenders such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Housing Development Finance Corp, had stepped in to rescue Yes Bank in March 2020, after the RBI superseded its board. SBI had initially acquired a 49 percent stake in Yes Bank. It later reduced it to 26.14 percent, as per the stock exchange data. The lender was not allowed to cut the holding below 26 percent before the completion of three years as per the restructuring plan.

However, SBI is still the largest single shareholder in the rescued lender.

In September last year, Yes Bank had said that the RBI would allow it to exit a reconstruction scheme only after the share lock-in period ends.

Why is SBI planning to cut stake?

SBI is likely to cut its stake because of the conversion of warrants issued to private equity investors Carlyle and Advent, which have invested around $1.1 billion in the private bank for a combined stake of just below 20 percent, Times of India had reported earlier.

Last year , the RBI conditionally approved the sale of securities worth Rs 8,898 crore to global private equity players Carlyle and Advent groups.

Yes Bank and SBI's stock performance

At the time of writing this report, Yes Bank's shares were trading at Rs 17.37 apiece, down 0.12 percent on the BSE, compared to Rs 10 at the time when SBI acquired these shares. On Thursday, the shares had closed lower at 5.41 percent. So far in 2023, the counter has lowered by 19.17 percent.

Meanwhile, SBI shares were over 4 percent high at Rs 558.10 apiece on BSE. It has increased by as much as 5.7 percent to Rs 564 apiece earlier.