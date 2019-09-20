YES Bank rises 6% as Rana Kapoor's Morgan Credit sells 2.3% stake in company

Shares of YES Bank rose over 6 percent on Friday after Rana Kapoor's family-owned Morgan Credit (MCPL) sold 2.3 percent stake in the company worth Rs 337 crore. The proceeds will be solely utilised to prepay a substantial portion of outstanding non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of MCPL subscribed by various schemes of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Company (RNAM).

The stock rose as much as 6.5 percent to Rs 57.70 per share on the BSE. At 10:22 AM, the stock was trading 2 percent higher at Rs 55.25 as compared to a 0.23 percent or 84 points rise in the BSE Sensex at 36,177.

"This sale was effected purely to deleverage the debt of this entity. The Board of Directors of YES Bank would like to state that the financial position of the Bank is sound and stable, its operating performance continues to be robust and its growth plans stay firmly on track," the company said in a BSE filing.

Morgan Credit held a 3.03 percent stake in YES Bank prior to this sale as part of the promoter group holding. With MCPL stake sale, the promoter group ownership in YES Bank will fall to 15.7 percent versus 18 percent earlier.

Rana Kapoor, co-promoter, YES Bank, said, “Decided to bring down our family ownership in YES Bank to 7.4 percent with the sole intention of reducing debt.

Radha Kapoor-Khanna, director of MCPL and Kapoor’s daughter, said: “We have concluded the stake sale solely to de-leverage MCPL. Through the prepayment of NCDs of RNam, we have significantly reduced our borrowing in MCPL in an accelerated manner.”

Morgan Credits (MCPL) had issued two NCDs of Rs 950 crore and Rs 210 crore in April and July 2018 respectively to raise growth capital for various businesses incubated by MPCL. Of this, MCPL prepaid/repurchased Rs 210 crore NCD tranche entirely on November 27, 2018, another Rs 150 crores from the Rs 950 crore NCD tranche between March and June 2019. The outstanding NCDs worth Rs 800 crore remained.

Care Ratings had recently downgraded ratings of Morgan Credits’ Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) worth Rs 800 crores to BBB- from A-, taking into account the fall in the stock price of the underlying shares of YES Bank which are held by MCPL or promoters and/or their relatives. Care Ratings said the revised rating considers the moderation in cover due to fall in the stock price of the underlying shares of YES Bank.

