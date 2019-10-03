Yes Bank group president Rajat Monga quits, CEO Ravneet Gill cites health reasons
Updated : October 03, 2019 12:57 PM IST
Rajat Monga, who has been with the bank since 2004, was also considered for the CEO's position.
Ravneet Gill said that Monga was also offered a sabbatical, however, he decided to leave the firm.
The Yes Bank CEO also maintained that the lender remains fundamentally strong despite the recent dumping of shares by top officials from the firm.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more