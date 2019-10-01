#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Yes Bank extends losses, tanks 70% in just 5 sessions. Here's why

Updated : October 01, 2019 01:42 PM IST

Yes Bank shares came under pressure for the fifth straight session on Tuesday amid concerns over its exposure to Indiabulls Housing Finance.
he stock tanked as much as 20 percent to Rs 33.20 per share on BSE.
At 1:24 pm, the stock was trading 16.5 percent lower at Rs 34.60 as compared to 0.1 percent or 38 percent fall in BSE Sensex at 38,629.
Yes Bank extends losses, tanks 70% in just 5 sessions. Here's why
