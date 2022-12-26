Year ender | The insurance behemoth LIC lists in 2022, now the hunt for growth continues

LIC stock has gained 26 percent from its lowest point. This elevation helped LIC regain about 1 lakh crore of market cap. Talking more recent, the stock has gained 21 percent this month and about 8 percent this week. Read more here

If there is one thing which the primary markets in the year 2022 would be known for then it has to be for Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) initial public offering (IPO) — India's largest-ever public offer. The government had plans to raise Rs 21,000 crore through dilution of just 3.5 percent stake. The issue price was Rs 949/share and aspiration was to have Rs 6 lakh crore market cap company.

Well, there was some cheer from the subscription response but only short lived. LIC listed at Rs 865/share, a 9 percent discount to its IPO price. Since then, it has been a ride which has kept investors on the edge of their seats. The stock hit its high on the listing day itself which was Rs 919/share and since then, it just refused to look north. The price slid all the way till Rs 588/share which was on October 21.

The slide between Rs 919 to Rs 588 took place in about 5 months and entailed a loss of Rs 2.1 lakh crore in market cap for LIC.

It has been a roller coaster ride. The stock has gained 26 percent from its lowest point. This elevation helped LIC regain about 1 lakh crore of market cap. Talking more recent, the stock has gained 21 percent this month and about 8 percent this week.

But even after all of that action, it is still 22 percent away from its IPO price

What has brought this bounce from lower? More importantly, are these triggers strong enough to turn this bounce into reversal? To have a conclusion on that we first need to understand what the triggers are:

PSU rally

First one is the larger PSU rally which we have seen. In the last 6 months, LIC’s investment just in the top 20 PSUs has grown 25 percent- returns ranging from 3 percent to 87 percent. This does two things - an increased investment returns increases the total income for the company and also pushes its embedded value.

A 10 percent move in equity markets moves LIC’s embedded value by 6.5 percent.

Financials

The next one is LIC’s financials. So far in FY22, LIC’s premium has seen a growth of 43 percent which compares to the private life insurance industry premium growing at 18 percent.

Not just that, LIC has taken market share to the tune of 400 bps from private players in FY22 so far.

Government’s proposal to amend insurance act

The next advantage comes from government’s proposal to amend the insurance act. These amendments, if approved, will allow LIC to enter health insurance market, distribute other general insurance products and distribute other financial products- opening three new business streams for the company.

Government looking to appoint private sector professional

The last one is, courtesy some reports, which suggest that the government is looking to appoint a private sector professional as the first CEO of LIC. This is also acting sentimentally positive for the stock.

Bottomline

To conclude, 2022- the buzz was all about LIC going public. 2023 will be all about a possible business turnaround at LIC and all eyes will be on how the largest life insurer maneuvers various regulatory changes which are in the offing.