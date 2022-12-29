Tesla, the world’s biggest EV company by market capitalisation, has continued to grow its profits, but investors are still worried because of the softening demand and heightened competition.

Billionaire Elon Musk -helmed electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has recorded a marginal rise in its shares in the last few days of December. However, the shares have been on their longest losing streak since 2018 before they saw a three percent uptick to $112.71 a piece.

This rise in Tesla stocks comes on the heels of the company’s decision to close down a Shanghai factory, its largest worldwide plant by car output, in January 2023.

Tesla will run production for 17 days in the next month between January 3 to 19, and will stop EV output from January 20 to 31 for an extended break for the Chinese New Year.

A year to forget

The Elon Musk empire's cash cow has had a forgetful 2022 recording its worst year with a steep 68 percent drop. The EV giant, as things stand, is also likely to earn a spot in the bottom five biggest decliners among S&P 500 stocks as the benchmark Wall Street index is down only about 20.62 percent in the same period. Currently, Tesla stands in the fifth spot.

S&P 500’s five biggest decliners in 2022 Tesla -68.00% SVB Financial Group -68.09% Align Technology -69.33% Match Group -70.25% Generac Holdings -72.65%

Tesla's results have shown strong growth this year and posted that it has more than doubled its third-quarter profit from a year earlier. The company also revealed that its revenue has also grown through the first three quarters of 2022.

A big blame for the slide in prices can rest with Musk’s acquisition of Twitter as many believe that he is now investing time and effort in the microblogging site which is not profitable instead of the automobile company.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, in a research note published this week, said that Musk’s acquisition of Twitter opened up a political firestorm and caused him and Tesla’s public perception to deteriorate, leading to a “complete debacle for the stock.” Musk, in a Twitter post, has stated that he plans to remain as Twitter’s CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.

Apart from this, EV models from other automakers are also starting to take away Tesla’s share in its domestic EV market. According to data from S&P Global Mobility, Tesla had dominated around 80 percent of the EV space from 2018 through 2020, but saw its market share drop to 71 percent in 2021 and has continued to decline.

Ives expects that Tesla will miss Wall Street’s estimates when the company reports its fourth-quarter results, largely because of higher inventory levels, recent price cuts and overall production slowdowns in China.

