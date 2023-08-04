Last heard, shares of Yatharth Hospital were trading at 25 percent premium in the grey market over its issue price of Rs 300 a share, according to market sources. The grey market premium of the company has corrected to Rs 70-75 per share from Rs 85-90.

Considering an overwhelming response from all sets of investors, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd is expected to see decent listing gains on Monday, August 7. The company sold its shares in the range of Rs 285-300, with a lot size of 50 equity shares.

Last heard, shares of Yatharth Hospital were trading at 25 percent premium in the grey market over its issue price of Rs 300 a share, according to market sources. The grey market premium (GMP) of the company has corrected to Rs 70-75 per share from Rs 85-90.

The grey market is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares that generally gives an indication about the listing price.

Investors may remain invested for long term

"We are expecting a healthy and decent 20-25 percent listing gain on the back of reasonable ask valuations along with healthy margins when compared to peers and long term expansion plans targeting to tap the medical tourism segment. In addition to the above factors Yatharth will also become a debt-free company after its IPO which would also expand its bottom-line post IPO," said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst and Sr VP - Research at Mehta Equities.

"Despite weakened market sentiments post Fitch downgrading US credit rating, we believe Yatharth can deliver decent returns on listing day and with its strong credentials and favourable valuation with bright long term prospects of growth in the Indian healthcare sector, we recommend investors to remain invested for the long term," Tapse said.

About the offer

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises of a fresh issue of Rs 490 crore by Yatharth and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 197 crore by the selling shareholders.

The proceeds from its fresh issuance worth Rs 245 crore will be used for the repayment or prepayment of borrowings of the company and its subsidiaries, Rs 132.6 crore for funding capital expenditure expenses of company and its subsidiaries, Rs 65 crore for funding inorganic growth initiatives (through acquisitions) and other strategic initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

The Rs 687-crore issue of the hospital chain had received a decent response from the investors during the three-day bidding process. The IPO was overall subscribed more than 37.28 times, led by qualified institutional bidders.

Intensive Fiscal Services, Ambit and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India has been appointed as the registrar to the issue. The stock will be listed on both BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is a private hospital that provides healthcare services and is based in the northern region of India.

The hospital chain has four operational hospitals with 1,405 beds and as of March 23, it had 609 doctors engaged on their panel for servicing the patients.

During FY21-FY23, the company's profit after tax margin rose from 8.6 percent to 12.6 percent and its return on equity (ROE) improved from 25.1 percent to 36 percent.