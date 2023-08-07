Yatharth Hospital shares deliver mild gains on debut; stock lists at 2% premium

Shares of Yatharth Hospital listed at a premium of 2 percent on the exchanges on Monday. Ahead of the listing, the company's shares commanded a premium of Rs 80 in the unlisted market.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd made a positive debut on Dalal street on Monday, with its shares listed at Rs 306.10, a 2 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 300 per share, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Meanwhile, on BSE it debuted percent 1 higher at Rs 304 apiece.

Ahead of the listing, the company's shares commanded a premium of Rs 80 in the unlisted market. The grey market is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares that generally gives an indication about the listing price.

"Despite weakened market sentiments post Fitch downgrading US credit rating, we believe Yatharth can deliver decent returns on listing day and with its strong credentials and favourable valuation with bright long term prospects of growth in the Indian healthcare sector, we recommend investors to remain invested for the long term," according to Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities.

The initial public offering of Yatharth Hospital received a good response from investors with the overall subscription at 36.1 times at close.

Qualified institutional buyers bid heavily for the issue, whose portion was subscribed the most at 85.1 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 37.2 times and retail investors at 8.3 times.

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises of a fresh issue of Rs 490 crore by Yatharth and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 197 crore by the selling shareholders.

The issue received a thumbs-up from several analysts with most recommending a "subscribe" considering the company's strong financials and growth potential in Northern India.