Yatharth Hospital shares rally 12% on strong Q1 show; long-term EBITDA margin seen at 27%

Shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, a latest entrant to the Street, climbed over 12 percent in Friday's trade after the company posted a bumper June quarter earnings. At 11:47 am, the scrip was trading 9.05 percent higher at Rs 340.50 apiece on the NSE.

The hospital chain, which made a mild debut at the exchanges at just 2 percent premium over the issue price, reported 73 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 19 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2023. Sequentially, the profit was up 10 percent.

Operating revenue during the quarter under review surged 39 percent to Rs 154 crore, while EBITDA rose 61 percent to Rs 41.4 crore. EBITDA margins for Q1 expanded 368 basis points to 26.8 percent.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 today, Yatharth Tyagi, Whole-time Director, Yatharth Hospital said the company's margins are back on track. He expects overall occupancy to reach at around 60 percent in the coming quarters.

Long term EBITDA margins will be at 26-27 percent as an increase in occupancy will lead to organic growth and margin rise, Tyagi noted.

"Our occupancies are increasing in our hospitals, so that is leading to organic growth and leading to good margins. Few years back when Covid-19 was there, margins tend to be higher, due to mass volume of patients. But post Covid-19, we did see a few dips of margin decrease," he said.

He added, "Our occupancy did increase year-on-year basis. But as far as the seasonality is concerned, in North India, Q4 is usually where there is a dip in occupancy, and Q1 is usually good. As far as occupancy is concerned, we saw good jump in that. That is mainly due the new acquisition that we did in Jhansi-Orchha. They really ramped up their occupancy."

Tyagi further said that the company is not looking to raise any more debt levels. "The primary IPO funding that we raised, we already have a significant amount reserved for unidentified acquisition. So I think acquisitions can be done well within the funds raised from the IPO. And as of now, we are not looking to raise any debts."

"We have repaid all our long term and short term borrowings," the Whole-time Director of Yatharth Hospital said.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd is a private hospital, which provides healthcare services and is based in the northern region of India.

The company operates three super specialty hospitals located in Delhi NCR and has recently acquired Ramraja Multispeciality Hospital and Trauma Centre in Orchha.