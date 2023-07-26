Yatharth Hospital IPO opens for subscription. Should you bid?

Most analysts advise investors to subscribe to the IPO of Yatharth Hospital, considering its consistent topline growth, stable margins, strategic acquisition, revival of medical tourism, and promising industry outlook.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, a private super-speciality hospital chain established in 2008 and located in the National Capital Region of Delhi, opened for public subscription on Wednesday, July 26.

The IPO , which closes on July 28, consists of a fresh issue of Rs 490 crore by Yatharth and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 197 crore by the selling shareholders.

The proceeds from its fresh issuance worth Rs 245 crore will be utilised for the repayment or prepayment of borrowings of the company and its subsidiaries, Rs 132.6 crore for funding capital expenditure expenses of company and its subsidiaries, Rs 65 crore for funding inorganic growth initiatives (through acquisitions) and other strategic initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

According to market sources, shares of Yatharth Hospital were commanding a premium of Rs 55 in the unlisted market.

What should investors do?

The company has priced the offer in the range of Rs 285-300, with a lot size of 50 equity shares. Most analysts advise investors to subscribe to the IPO considering its consistent topline growth, stable margins, strategic acquisition, revival of medical tourism, and promising industry outlook.

Geojit has assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue on a medium to long term basis. "At the upper price band of Rs 300, Yatharth is available at a P/E (price-earnings) of 39.2 times (on FY23 EPS), which appears to be reasonably priced compared to its peers," the brokerage said.

Adding a 'Subscribe' rating, Reliance Securities said, "Their recent acquisition of the Jhansi-Orchha hospital is aimed at further expanding into new geographies and growing their presence in the regional healthcare market. They intend to focus on building capabilities for new, more advanced specialties which have high demand in the respective micro markets and deliver a higher ARPOB."

"India’s current healthcare expenditure is largely dominated by private expenditure. North India regions including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have lower than average doctor and nurse density per 10,000 population. This is expected to improve going ahead while favouring the company’s expansion plans," the brokerage added.

Canara Bank Securities, Hensex Securities, too, have assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue.

Key Risks

1) Increasing competition, from regional competitors.

2) Retention of doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Ahead of the IPO subscription today, the Noida-based hospital chain has allocated 68,65,506 equity shares to 18 anchor investors at a price of Rs 300 apiece to raise Rs 205.96 crore.

These included marquee investors — ICICI Prudential, Nippon Life, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Bandhan Mutual Fund, HSBC Global Investment, Troo Capital, Carnelian Capital, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and Jupiter India Fund among others.

About 50 percent of the offer has been reserved for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota has been set at 15 percent. The remaining 35 percent shares will be allocated to retail investors.

Business Operations

The business operations encompass all levels of healthcare services from primary to tertiary and positions Yatharth to be an one stop destination for patient needs in the respective micro markets.

Yatharth hospitals has successfully completed 4,535, 8,218, and 16,165 surgeries in FY21, FY22 and FY23, respectively and 9,132, 10,114 and 15,359 dialysis procedures in FY21, FY22 and FY23, respectively.

Intensive Fiscal Services Private Ltd, Ambit Private Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd are the book-running lead managers and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar for the offer.

The stock will be listed on both BSE and NSE, with August 7 as the tentative date of listing.