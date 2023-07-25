Yatharth Hospital IPO: Ahead of subscription opening on July 26, the company's shares are commanding a premium of Rs 75 in the unlisted market, according to market observers.

Noida-based Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited is coming up with an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, July 26. The three-day initial share sale, which closes on July 28, has a price band of Rs 285-300 per share. The face value of each equity share is Rs 10.

Share Market Live NSE

Investors can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples thereafter. Retail investors, meanwhile, can invest a minimum of Rs 15,000 for a single lot at the upper price band. They can buy a maximum of 13 lots for Rs 1.95 lakh.

Ahead of subscription opening , the company's shares are commanding a premium of Rs 75 in the unlisted market, according to market observers.

The IPO is a combination of fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) portion. The fresh equity issue is Rs 490 crore and the OFS segment consists of 65.51 lakh equity shares by promoters Vimla Tyagi, Prem Narayan Tyagi, and Neena Tyagi.

Considering the upper end of the price band, the hospital chain is looking to raise Rs 686.55 crore.

Yatharth Hospital filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its book built offer with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on July 18.

The actual fresh issue size was Rs 610 crore, which was later lowered to Rs 490 crore as the company raised Rs 120 crore through a private placement (pre-IPO placement) of 40 lakh shares at a price of Rs 300 per share on 6 July, before filing the DRHP with the Registrar of Companies.

The hospital chain has reserved half of the issue size for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and the remaining 35 percent is earmarked for retail investors.

The proceeds will be utilised for fund repayments, capital expenditure for hospitals, and financing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, besides general corporate purposes.

Financials

The hospital chain has earned Rs 520.29 crore in revenue from operations for the quarter ended March 2023 which was up from Rs 228.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The profit for the period came in at Rs 65.76 crore, up from Rs 19.58 crore in Q4 of FY22.

The cash and cash equivalent as on quarter ended March 31, 2023, was at Rs 37.43 crore, compared to Rs 5 crore in the year-ago period.

The anchor Book will open today, a day before the issue opens for public subscription. The final allotment is expected to take place on August 2. The refunds for non-allottees are likely to start on August 3.

Shares of Yatharth Hospital will likely list on the stock exchanges on August 7.

Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, Ambit Private Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and Link Intime India Private Limited are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The hospital chain currently operates three super-speciality hospitals located in Delhi-NCR and one multi-speciality hospital in Madhya Pradesh, with a total capacity of 1,405 beds. Its hospitals rank among the top 10 private hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has engaged the services of over 600 doctors.