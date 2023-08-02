Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment today; grey market premium rises 45% in a week

The share allotment of Yatharth Hospital IPO will be finalised today and investors will get shares on a lottery basis. According to market observers, shares of Yatharth Hospital are commanding a premium of Rs 80 in the unlisted market today.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd is expected to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Wednesday, August 2, and the credit of shares in the demat accounts of successful bidders will be on August 4. Other participants will have refunds initiated on August 3.

Investors will get shares on a lottery basis and the whole process will be supervised by the registrar.

On the allotment date, investors, who had bid for the issue, will get to know about the number of shares allotted to them. One can check the allotment status through the BSE or by visiting the registrar's website.

Below is how you can check the status on BSE—

Step 1: Go to the BSE website

Step 2: Click on the issue name, that is the company's name in the drop-down.

Step 3: Type the application number or your PAN number to check the allotment status.

How to check the allotment status on the registrar's website—

One can also check the allotment status on the online portal of the registrar Link Intime — https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1: Visit the registrar’s website

Step 2: Click on ‘Select Company’ and then ‘Yatharth Hospital’.

Step 3: Type your PAN, application number, DP / Client ID or Account number / IFSC.

Step 4: Enter the captcha and then click on submit.

The Rs 687-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Yatharth Hospital was open for subscription for three days. The issue, which was sold in the range of Rs 285-300 apiece, received a good response from investors with the overall subscription at 36.1 times at close.

The portion for qualified institutional buyers received 85.10 times subscription while the non-institutional investors part was subscribed 37.22 times. The retail individual investors category was subscribed 8.34 times.

Shares of Yatharth Hospital are commanding a premium of Rs 80 in the unlisted market today, according to market observers. At the upper price band of Rs 300, the stock is likely to get listed at a premium of around 30 percent.

Several analysts have recommended investors to subscribe to the issue considering its consistent topline growth, stable margins, strategic acquisition, revival of medical tourism, and promising industry outlook.

The company's shares are expected to get listed on the exchanges on August 7. The stock will be traded on the BSE and NSE.

During FY21-FY23, the hospital chain's PAT margin rose from 8.6 percent to 12.6 percent and its ROE (return on equity) improved from 25.1 percent to 36 percent.