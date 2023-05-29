Yardeni Research evaluates India as best investment destination, and Fed’s policy as balancing act

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ed Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research said that India continues to emerge as a promising investment destination, with favourable factors driving its growth story, adding that China's property market challenges warrant close attention due to potential repercussions.

Despite global economic uncertainties, India continues to showcase resilience and potential. According to Ed Yardeni, India still appears to possess several favorable factors that position it as an attractive investment destination. The country's vast market, coupled with its entrepreneurial spirit and growing middle class, provides a solid foundation for sustained economic growth. Investors are keeping a keen eye on India's progress, expecting lucrative opportunities to arise in sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and services.

He said, “There is a lot of pressure to put supply chains in areas of the world that are viewed as relatively stable and secure, and India certainly stands out in that regard. So, the geopolitical situation is favouring India with the rights to foreign investors. And I just don't mean foreign investors in the stock market. I mean, direct investments people, companies investing in India.”

In contrast to India's positive outlook, China's property market is grappling with significant challenges. Yardeni highlighted the ongoing troubles faced by the real estate sector in China. While the specifics of the issues may vary, it is no secret that the Chinese property market has experienced turbulence in recent times.

Talking about Fed’s balancing act, he said that as the US Federal Reserve navigates its monetary policy decisions, there is a delicate balance it must maintain. Yardeni believes the Fed is cautious about pushing the limits of what the market can withstand.

“We are in restrictive territory with regards to the Fed funds rate as evidenced by the banking crisis. So, I have not given up on the notion that the Fed is going to pause for a while for a long while perhaps, and that we may not get further rate increases this year,” he added.

