Worst July for Nifty in 17 years! Only 5 stocks gave positive returns
Updated : August 01, 2019 12:02 PM IST
Bears dominated the Indian market in July with the Nifty50 index losing nearly 750 points (6.3 percent).
This was the worst July for Nifty in the last 17 years.
In the Nifty50 index, only 5 stocks gave positive returns in July, while the rest 45 were in the red for the month.
