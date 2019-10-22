#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Worried about cut in GDP forecast? 10 stocks that could weather the storm

Updated : October 22, 2019 12:58 PM IST

Experts say when bad news about the domestic economy starts coming from institutes such as the IMF and the World Bank, it suggests that the worst may be over.
Indian consumer electronics and appliances market is expected to grow at a faster pace of around 19 percent CAGR.
Worried about cut in GDP forecast? 10 stocks that could weather the storm
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV