World stocks at record high, oil up on strong China, US data Updated : April 16, 2021 02:46 PM IST MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks edged higher in early European trade, up 0.1 percent to a record high. US stock futures pointed to a slightly lower open, with S&P futures down 0.06 percent and Nasdaq futures down 0.2 percent. Published : April 16, 2021 02:46 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply