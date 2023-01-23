Wizards of the Street | To know how to dodge bullets is the secret to success, says Niren Shah

The MD and Head of Norwest India, Niren Shah cut his teeth in finance and markets while he was still sitting on his father’s lap. A rank holder as a chartered accountant, today Shah manages over $2.5 billion of AUM in India. He believes the secret of his success is he knows how to dodge bullets.

Niren Shah’s 91-year-old father is his biggest influencers in the market. "My mother also is an investor, my grandfather was an investor. So our dinner table conversations used to be a lot about shares, stocks. By standard nine, I was investing in stocks and been given balance sheets, which was normal for me," he said.

He has worked with luminaries like Meg Whitman, John Donahoe, Promod Haque and Jeff Crowe. "They have disrupted the tech space, so I have been very fortunate," he said.

While sharing his hits and misses at Norwest, he mentioned that he is confident about Ofbusiness. Currently valued at $5-7 billion, Ofbusiness is a company which has been growing at 3x and is a market place of all the b2b businesses.

"The founders have continued to grow at a stellar pace and this year they will have a profit after tax (PAT) of more than Rs 500 crore. This is a company which the market should await because it is definitely going IPO in the next 18 months. The profit should hopefully multiply from where it is now," he said.

Further, he finds Five Star Finance very impressive . According to him, this company is barely scratching the surface in terms of opportunity. "The market size is massive, the customer segment is very different from what others are doing. It is definitely technology but there is also a lot of risk management, there is also feet on street, it is a very impressive company," he stated.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video