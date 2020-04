Coronavirus outbreak has brought the world economy to a standstill. Fiscal deficits in many countries of the world increased by nearly 20 percent. Germany's fiscal deficit has gone up by nearly 26 and these numbers probably we saw during the World War II ... well ahead of maybe the global financial crisis.

On Wizards of Dalal Street, Madhav Bhatkuly of New Horizon Investments Inc, discussed on varied matters related to stock markets and impact of coronavirus. Here is the unedited transcript of the interview:

Q: You are in some other part of the world ... tell us where you are and why are you there?

A: So, I am in Dallas, Texas in the United States, and have been stuck here ever since the lockdown. I was here on a work seeing some clients, but it is what it is, so enjoying a social experiment right now in isolation.

But it is funny, I never thought I would have so much time as I have discovered that I have had during the lockdown. So, there is an extraordinary amount of read, I have almost become an expert virologist.

Q: The markets - the way they have rallied, the Dow, the Sensex - seem to be celebrating the end of the lockdown before they have processed all the consequences. Who is right, the bulls or the bears?

A: So, this is a complicated answer and everything is sort of incumbent on so many interwoven issues, so whether it is the markets, whether it is the virus or whether it is the economy. So rather than simply give you a one shot to one-word answer, let me try and build a framework within which we perhaps might want to think.

First of all if you look at the markets and what happened in March is interesting, we saw the VIX probably hitting 90 which is the highest that it has ever hit in the history of its existence. We also saw perhaps the only time in history of 100 years of stock market or economic history, all correlations being positive. So, whether it was equities – down, gold - down, risk-free assets - down and which is also perhaps why a lot of market neutral or risk parity funds ended up losing 15- 20 percent in the month of March, which has never ever happened.

So there was a massive risk of trade and the response of the Fed to that had a lot to do with the way the markets responded thereafter. So apart from USD 2 trillion worth of infusion, buying of ‘AAA’ bonds, which they did even in the global financial crisis, you had one extra event occurring or two extra events, the Fed stepped up and said that they would buy junk bonds, so suddenly everything changed and the markets from being frozen ended up getting defrosted and finally the Fed made an announcement that they would even buy exchange-traded fund (ETFs).

Now, if you have an ETF program and we saw this in the Asian financial crisis when the Hong Kong Monetary Authority came and bought equities and they backstopped the markets, so at this moment you are in a position where literally everybody is saying don't fight the Fed, but whether you are in a bull market or not is a function of many things.

It is a function of what happens to the virus, it is a function of what happens to the great lockdown being exited by different countries and maybe we can talk about that. I have my own views on it, I think we have reached a point right now whether it is in the United States and many parts of the world where countries have recognised that it is going to be incredibly difficult to sustain this great lockdown.

We have already seen fiscal deficits increasing by almost 20 percent odd in many countries of the world, Germany is up to maybe 26 and these were last numbers that we saw perhaps in World War II well ahead of maybe the global financial crisis. So in many ways, there have been events that have defrozen both markets as well as economy, but which way things unfold is all very variable and your guess is going to be as good as mine in terms of who is right, but it is going to be function of many variables and I am happy to talk about them based on your questions.

Q: In summary your position is that the liquidity that the Fed introduced to the market is helping the market rebound quite aggressively, but as one critic told me the Fed can't sell the middle seat of the aeroplane, so why does the market think that the Fed can backstop the market every single time? Is it different this time or do you think you still can't fight the Fed?

A: No, I think you can't fight the Fed and you have got to look at the differences that a lot of people have made comparisons between the Great Depression and what is happening right now. So in some sense, there are similarities but in some sense there are differences which perhaps will never ever be seen.

Let me try and explain what I mean by that, so we are likely to have over the next few weeks perhaps the unemployment numbers, which may even be higher than that of the Great Depression. Even in the Great Depression you didn't have literally the world going on holiday and saying go read a book, which is literally where we are right now. However, at the same time during the Great Depression from 1929 to 1933, we continued or the world continued with the gold standard and surprisingly as it may seem, monetary policy or money supply actually contracted over those four years.

In 1933, Hitler was in fact voted to power. So with modern monetary theory like the way we have seen after the global financial crisis perhaps we saw it in the Asian crisis in 1997 as well or a brief glimpse of it - we are never likely to see the kind of events that we saw in the Global Depression. But, everything is now dependent on what data and which way we respond to the Fed and there is perhaps one more thing that the markets are believing which I didn't sort of speak about earlier that if you look back onto the global financial crisis, a lot of the fiscal response was much more modest compared to this one being significantly higher. So, the global financial crisis perhaps is in sync with what occurred during the Korean War, but right now you have perhaps what is going back to World War II.

But, there has been a difference, so even during the global financial crisis, even during the Asian crisis, the entire fiscal impulse was driven by infrastructure, tax cuts. This has been about direct transfers, it has also been about employment guarantees. Now every time that there is some sort of a fiscal impulse or fiscal spend, it leads to a fiscal multiplier. If the government spends a dollar - is it going to translate into more than one dollar of economic activity, is it going to translate into half a dollar of economic activity? Now everybody runs different correlations, everybody also believes that the government spends money inefficiently. In emerging markets, there is also this issue of corruption and leakages, so the multiplier actually declines.

However, with direct cash transfers in virtually every G20 nation except perhaps China which is still infrastructure-led and India which is food and maybe of modest direct cash transfers, these direct cash transfers, intuitively, I would say perhaps might have the most significant multiplier and as a result of which there are large swaths of the economy which the Fed and the US Treasury has already positioned for a V-shaped recovery and markets are also responding to that. Because you have suddenly got USD 1,200 worth of cheques in people's bank accounts and Moody published some data a couple of weeks ago which was interesting.

So during the financial crisis, we used to talk about a US household debt being very high, but interestingly as of that data that Moody has published a couple of weeks ago US corporate debt is at a 20-year high, but US household debt today as we speak is that a 20-year low and it has been a great pivot.

Q: Let me ask you this question, between the great financial crisis of 2008 and the analysis of 2020, we thought inflation would happen in 2008, it didn't happen then, is it more likely to happen in 2020 because money is going instead to the bank accounts of the consumers who are not producing things, so it will lead to a round of inflation and what are the different implications from investing implications between 2008 and 2020?

A: That is a great question for which perhaps, we don't have the answers because we haven't seen behavioural data of this nature at any point in history. So let us again talk in terms of a framework that we need to look at. So in 2008, we clearly saw that when you have abundant liquidity in the throes of excess capacity, it finds its way into asset markets and which is exactly what we saw.

However in the last ten years we have seen something rather remarkable happening, which is the relationship that all of us studied at the University of what we describe or what has been properly described as the Phillips Curve between labour market and inflation. So, in the last decade or especially leading to the financial crisis before we have seen a big reset, US had hit literally full employment levels. But, during full employment, inflation was a massive struggle. Now, none of us know what the answer to it is why this has occurred whether it has got to do with robotics, artificial intelligence, technology and automation and we need probably time series data going back or going maybe another decade for us to be able to be certain.

However, this time around you have a very complex situation. Complex situation is that let us just imagine that we exit the lockdown and because many of the countries can't afford to continue with it, but when we do exit the lockdown we will have moved out from a synchronous world to an asynchronous world. So, suddenly you will have maybe manufactures in some location, maybe countries, maybe it states within countries as well who may start out, but their suppliers may be under lockdown and therefore supplies may not come.

You could have a situation where customers are in lockdown or in hotspots and therefore may not buy goods. You could even have employees, which don't show up for work, so the complexity on the supply side is incredibly high.

And, to come down to whether there will be consumer price inflation you have got a probably fit in one more trend which is perhaps going to accelerate during the course of the current environment. What is that trend?

So if you go back a little bit over the last 18 months, we have seen tariff wars between China and the United States ... some sort of a trade deal in January. But, look at what has happened right now. You are probably around the corner or what probably you are around the corner from an election in the United States a few months down the road.

With social distancing, I have no idea how campaigning will occur, but look at what the incumbent President is likely to campaign. The most or the highest probability I would imagine is that he is not going to be campaigning against Joe Biden and he is probably going to be campaigning against China and if that does occur because it is literally I told you so about China and there is a whole campaign or vilification or an indictment of China as a result of the virus, you will probably accelerate a trend of de-globalization.

So, what was globalisation whoever is producing the most efficient goods exports to the people who demand them and as a result of which the world benefits. So, in such an environment with supply constraints moving into an asynchronous world... there is a very high probability that we might for the first time experience inflation, but we don't know.

One glimpse of it which I have just seen and I will just maybe take 30 seconds to explain that to you, so within the United States, if you look at meat producers so I would add chicken, pork and beef - there has been a compression, though it is regarded as an essential service by about 24 percent in capacity in the United States in the last few weeks because a lot of the workers have tested COVID-19 positive and the facilities had to be scrubbed down and shut. So whilst restaurants are not buying any meat, you have seen some degree of price uptick or inflation already getting reflected even without the consumer buying.

The second area I think where there is a prospect of inflation is a lot of people have received their USD 1200 of cheques, for the last one month nobody has gone to spend any money and it is entirely possible that if they have their jobs and they have money in the bank which as everybody knows the household credit in the US or savings are pathetically low, the forced savings impact in terms of behaviour and spending in a very short term in the throes of supply constraints may give us a glimpse of inflation. But we don't know we will only have to see it when it comes.

Q: Let me just push you on this point, you said about asynchronous world, which implies as the old saying goes that the music has stopped, but investors are still dancing, so when they stop dancing are they going to wake up to a world that is just reset or it has to be restarted all over again? We look at investing differently, do we look at a world differently, is it going to be a different new world that investors will have to grapple with?

A: So the answer is somewhere - a bit of both reset, restart, a new world and also somewhere in between. Let us just sort of break this down a little bit. We spoke about trade wars, we spoke about employment in the US, but look at the way things have shaped up even in Europe, you have 27 member nations when Italy sought for help in Europe, none came. The only place they received a little bit of help was from China and none from the European members.

All of Europe, which is supposed to be one unified nation, is all locked down, you can't go from Italy to Spain or Germany to the Netherlands, so all of it is all islanded right now. Italy gets no response from Brussels, Germany doesn't respond to Brussels, all of the European Union was a function of perhaps fiscal deficits being calibrated to maintain the euro intact. So you could argue that this happened in the global financial crisis where Italy likely to walk away maybe Greece likely to walk away, but that is perhaps a trend which has gotten accelerated.

There are many other things, which we are likely to see is perhaps going to present us with a slightly different world, it is unclear in terms of what the investing implications are. For example we have seen competitive populism all over the world, the economist did a great piece a few weeks ago on 84 countries have moved competitive populism a notch higher by taking away several democratic rights because of COVID-19 and saying that this is an emergency and therefore they need complete fiats.

You have had instances like Hungary where a Viktor Orbán has gone and maybe made it into a dictatorship from being a democracy. So there are several resets that are occurring at the same time, but make no mistake that if there is more cash in the hands of consumers, which is unprecedented, you are seeing some trends which are perhaps likely to continue - to drive markets higher. For example the use of technology which is perhaps got accelerated whether it is in distance learning, whether it is in telemedicine all of these have existed for a decade. But the rate at which these have got an accelerated is incredibly efficient, incredibly powerful.

So investors will have to grapple with two things - some components of the economy flying and other components of the economy or large swaths of the economy struggling, I don't see people vacationing in a rush, I don't see people going on cruises in a rush. I see maybe business travel affecting, but there are some such large trends I mean who would have thought that Formula One would do a virtual race on simulators literally like a video game and 30 million people come and watch and now suddenly people want to sponsor gaming races.

So I think as investors, we will have to look for components, which are going to give us comfort, are going to give us visibility or just give us a great price with maybe some degree of hope that things will change.

Q: Let me take you from the macro to Mumbai give you a flavour of local factors. One economist I talked to locally said that the winter crop has been excellent in India. 80 million tonne, Rs 17,500 a tonne a lot of money is going be sloshing through rural India, would that make you bullish that the Indian economy can revive faster, maybe even a V-shaped recovery?

A: I think a V-shaped recovery is clearly where some components of the economy have been set up, but there are large swaths of the economy as I said earlier whether globally or locally, which will hold the world back, whether it is travel tourism, business travel. So there are going to be large components of the economy that are going to struggle and whether we like it or not there have been so many instances and so many stories where farmers have had great produce, but the entire logistical linkage between farming centres or even wholesale producers and then coming to city have been broken. There are no truck drivers for example, so as a result of which you had surpluses - that is one and maybe constraints is another and that is really the complexity that we are going through right now.

By and large, it is not going to be in my view - and this is only a guess -a V-shaped recovery or a U-shaped or L-shaped, it is perhaps likely to be a sort of Nike Swoosh where you have seen something going down and there will be a long grind up because of the asynchronous nature of the starting that you will have and this is going to be across nations, it is going to be within nations, within states, within suppliers and manufacturers, within manufacturers and customers, even whether employees can show up at work or not and that will have to go through its own bumps.

We have no idea whether there will be a secondary outbreak of the virus, we have no idea whether there will be a vaccine. So there are some variables, which are unfathomable and we will have to really read into this playbook as we come. So we have to be highly flexible responding to the environment.

Q: Let me pin you down on your views on a couple of sectors which I know you favour. I was talking to maybe 10 analyst on another zoom call and there is a unanimous consent long pharma and avoid financials, I know you have been very fond of pharma what is your view on this pair trade, long pharma short financials or avoid financials?

A: So I would say I have been fond of both sectors and I have had a fair degree of history with both of them. So let me break this down first of all that it is a consensual trade. If you look at maybe add a little bit of colour in the selling that we saw in March or foreign selling that India saw in March, roughly 55 percent odd of it occurred in financials alone, the rest of the 45 percent was across several sectors. So the price impact and the value destruction on many financials has been very severe. Many pharmaceutical stocks are up 50 percent, in fact it has been a synchronous move in pharmaceuticals on the way up, to some element or some element of that is also because of their weightage on the indices was low so any little bit of liquidity because of the under ownership creates a very magnified move in stock prices.

But pharma as a sector can't have unidirectional moves. You have seen during even the pattern cliff when we had perhaps the golden years for Indian pharma, how remarkably Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Lupin performed versus Cipla and Ranbaxy struggling for literally a decade. So Pharma is very much about a - whether it is chronic, b - whether it is acute, c - whether what therapeutic segments that you are likely to be in and every company has its unique product portfolio. What the competitive landscape is, what is happening on US generics, what is the price implication because of the consolidation of the front end distribution chain in the US where literally three distributors now dominate 90 percent of all sales activities on formulation, what is happening in terms of the US FDA hacking the pipeline, which used to give companies a higher opportunity for profitability and whilst companies are now transitioning business models to speciality that is a minefield which Indian companies have not yet explored and maybe take 30 seconds to explain to you.

Humira which is one of the largest drugs in the world has an advertising campaign today which is significantly greater than that of Crest at Procter & Gamble, Crest toothpaste. There isn't a single company in India which has profits equivalent to even what Crest spends on advertising. So structurally there is a pattern cliff which has declined and now you have to look for individual islands of opportunity, but the market has really painted everything with the same brush. On the flip side, the markets have done exactly the same thing on finance, Bajaj Finance probably has been the whipping boy because of consumer finance. But let us just break this down into two examples.

During the throes of the entire tech meltdown in 2001-2002, the dotcom burst, a lot of the speculative business models disappeared. But what came back were very resilient powerful companies - Amazon.com has created a revolution in terms of WhatsApp, Google which was literally a tiny entity, but very powerfully run with a high quality team, high quality engineering ended up literally putting Netscape, Infoseek, Yahoo well behind in search and dominated that space. If you go back to the financial crisis of 2008 and remember it was the financial crisis, so it was really all financially driven, again all the financial stocks were whipping boys whether it is Bajaj Finance, HDFC all of these businesses were there, so they were sort of stress tested, but they were the whipping boys at that time as well. At the same time just go back to some of the events that occurred, so it was a financial crisis and subprime, housing was really the biggest of villain but even worse than housing was auto finance and I will give you an example. Eliot fund management - and this is there in public domain and their filings as well as in their letters to investors - ended up literally over investing in auto finance paper in literally stressed assets over there and made enormous sums of money.

All of us in India read Harvard Marks and Oaktree, erased enormous sums of capital, invested all the way to March 2009, reaped enormous gains. So markets are about what is in the price, what is not in the price and just look at this little broadly - AMEX was the whipping boy again in 2008 and the stock from that bottom is up ten times, JP Morgan is up five times.

In India, this is typically what happens that every time there is big nervousness people believe that more people are going to fall sick than they actually do, more people are going to lose their jobs and they actually do and in many ways fear is comforting. A year, 18 months, two years go by and we look back saying that gosh things were really not as bad as we thought they would be.

So let me spend maybe one minute on Bajaj because it has been the whipping boy and to give you a sort of contrarian perspective. Credit and consumer credit is not going to disappear and let us just accept that the markets are behaving as if it is going to. Here is a company which has gone through the financial crisis of 2008-2009, the taper tantrum again when financials were the whipping boys in 2013, you have had a demonetisation in 2016 where the stocks were down again 35-40 percent and non-performing loans rose by 30 percent, you had the IL&FS crisis, you had Dewan Housing, Yes Bank, PMC Bank and all of that which froze credit markets. So in the last three or four years alone, there has been a big separation on the field because many of the good companies have been in a position to pick the best quality risk.

Also they have been the ones, which have got an access to financing, but there was some private equity funded models, which might get blown out of the water right now and the competitive landscape might move all the more again in favour of perhaps a handful of Bajaj, ICICI, HDFC. So once again the gravitational forces will move towards them and they will become the likes of AMEX or maybe the likes of Google and the Amazon of the world.

Let me break for the last 30 seconds what Bajaj said on its calls - so they spoke about non-performing loans in the worst case moving up by 50 or 80 percent, book is about maybe a one lakh fifty thousand crores and non-performing loans currently are about 160 on of gross basis, net is a function of provisioning. Let us just say that they will move up by a 80 percent if they move up by a 80 percent, you have an impact of about a 130 basis on the balance sheet which translates to roughly Rs 1950 crore. Bajaj has massive variable costs on this employees, the exit run rate will be about Rs 2,600-2,700 crores right now, 35 percent of it is variable, Rs 900 crore is hacked in terms of incentives, you have Rs 1,000 crores of exit to DSA's, commissions fees which is probably half, you have travel costs, you have other advertising. So there is a lot of self-compensation there.

