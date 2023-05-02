Major IT stocks are looking lucrative for the investment purpose within one year horizon as bottom buying may be seen in the counters

The top IT companies —TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra — which account for 12.2 per cent of the Nifty50 index, left the Street unimpressed after their March-quarter results.

Among major IT stocks , TCS and Infosys both saw a miss on revenue and margins during the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023. While TCS missed expectations, Infosys delivered a shocker.

"TCS would be the top pick as the profits rose by 14.76 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,392 crore, and also a dividend of Rs 24 per share was declared. The growth from the UK was up by 17 percent, North America by 9.6 percent and continental Europe by 8.4 percent," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities.

As compared with other IT stocks, TCS has reported good numbers amid the difficult operating environment, geopolitical disruptions and economic slowdown situation.

On the prices side, it corrected by almost 20 percent from it's high of Rs 4,043 levels to Rs 3,226 current market prices. "Now, the prices are showing some indication of recovery on technical charts. NiftyIT is also showing a positive momentum in tandem with TCS," Gupta said.

He expects the stock to recover from here and may test Rs 3,400 to Rs 3,500 levels very soon. Strong support is seen at Rs 2,900 levels. Only below Rs 2,900 may lead to further downside in the prices. However, he added that all IT stocks are looking lucrative for the investment purpose within one year horizon as bottom buying may be seen in the counters.

What should investors do?

Wipro: Wipro has reported an in-line revenue and operating performance but provided a weak outlook for the first quarter of FY24. Wipro's Q4 revenue growth of (-) 0.6 percent QoQ and guidance of (-) 3 percent to (-) 1 percent QoQ for Q1 of FY24 is based on cuts in discretionary spend (BFSI and tech verticals) and postponement of program.

There are lack of positive triggers in the near term and buyback (4.9 percent of equity) cushions the valuation (16.6 times FY24E). Domestic brokerage HDFC Securities maintains 'Add' rating with a lowered target price of Rs 400, based on 16 times December-24E EPS or earnings per share (10 year average at 16 times), factoring 9 percent EPS CAGR over FY23-25E.

Centrum broking has tweaked its forecasts and now expects Wipro’s revenues to grow by 5 percent CAGR from FY23-25E and overall operating margins to reach 16.7 percent by FY25E (FY23:14.9 percent). The brokerage has reduced its target price to Rs 373 and maintained a 'Reduce' rating on the stock.

Infosys: Infosys has reported weak revenue numbers in Q4FY23. The company's revenue declined 3.2 percent quarter-on-quarter and rose 8.8 percent YoY in constant currency (CC) terms. EBIT margins have declined 50 basis points QoQ to 21 percent.

The share price has grown by 2.5 times over the past five years from Rs 564 in April 2018 to Rs 1,388 levels in April 2023. Domestic brokerage ICICI Direct has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,600 i.e., 22 times P/E on FY25E EPS (earnings per share).

Vikram Kasat, Head Advisory at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd has a target price of Rs 1,630 on the Infosys stock, with a stop loss at Rs 1,125.

Shareholding of promoters is up at 15.14 percent from 13.11 percent in June 2022. Likewise, FII’s holding is now at 35.09 percent (June 31.72 percent) and DIIs at 33.59 percent (June 18.88 percent) while others (retail) is down to 15.67 percent from 35.98 percent in June 2022. Institutions were buyers while retail sold.

Prabhudas Lilladher believes that negatives have been largely accounted for in recent stock price correction and risk-reward ratio has turned favorable.

TCS: TCS has delivered a weak operating performance in Q4, due to softness in discretionary spending and deferment of non-critical new projects. Revenue grew 1.7 percent QoQ to $7.19 billion (0.6 percent CC QoQ), amid a challenging operating environment as clients turned cautious, pausing discretionary projects and deferring non-critical ones.

Motilal Oswal has largely maintained its FY24/FY25 EPS estimates. "Over FY23-25, we expect a $ revenue CAGR of 10.7 percent and an Rs EPS CAGR of 15.7 percent," it said in a note, with a target price of Rs 3,860, implying 25 times FY25E EPS (19 percent upside).

The brokerage reiterates its 'Buy' call on the stock.

"We expect TCS’s revenue/EBIT/PAT to grow at 9%/13%/13% between FY23-25E and maintain our 'Add' rating for the stock with a revised target price of Rs 3,541," said Centrum broking.

Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra has delivered a soft yet an in-line revenue and deal intake, but a lower-than-expected margin in Q4FY23. While it posted a growth of 3.7 percent on a YoY basis (in CC terms), it stood below most analyst' expectations.

Higher payout i.e. dividend yield of more than 5 percent and over 4 percent free cash flow or FCF yield will support TechM's valuations (16 times FY24E versus 10 year average at 15 times).

HDFC Securities maintains a 'Add' raring on TechM with a reduced target price of Rs 1,060, at 15 times December 24E EPS based on 14 percent EPS CAGR over FY23-25E.

At the current market levels, TechM trades at 16.1 times and 13.3 times FY24E and FY25E EPS.

Axis Securities recommends a 'Hold' rating on the stock and assigns a 15 times P/E multiple to its FY25E earnings of Rs 66.5 per share to arrive at a target price of Rs 1050 per share, implying a further upside of 5 percent from the current market levels.

HCL Technologies: HCL Tech reported a CC revenue de-growth of 1.2 percent q-o-q in-line with analysts' estimates, while the EBIT margin has contracted 140 bps q-o-q to 18.2 percent chiefly due to software seasonality but was slightly better than analysts' estimates of 18.1 percent.

HCL Tech's share price has grown by 2.1 times over the past five years from Rs 458 in April 2018 to Rs 1,050 levels in April 2023.

ICICI Direct maintains a 'Buy' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 1,220 i.e. 19 times P/E on FY25E EPS.

Sharekhan said that HCL Tech is trading at a discount to its peers and considering reasonable valuation, the brokerage has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1,175. At the current market price, the stock trades at 18.7 times its FY2024E EPS and 16.9 its FY2025E EPS.