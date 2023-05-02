6 Min(s) Read
Major IT stocks are looking lucrative for the investment purpose within one year horizon as bottom buying may be seen in the counters
The top IT companies —TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra — which account for 12.2 per cent of the Nifty50 index, left the Street unimpressed after their March-quarter results.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Among major IT stocks, TCS and Infosys both saw a miss on revenue and margins during the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023. While TCS missed expectations, Infosys delivered a shocker.
"TCS would be the top pick as the profits rose by 14.76 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,392 crore, and also a dividend of Rs 24 per share was declared. The growth from the UK was up by 17 percent, North America by 9.6 percent and continental Europe by 8.4 percent," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities.