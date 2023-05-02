Breaking News
Govt considers HZL's plan to buy Vedanta's zinc assets a closed chapter
Wipro vs TCS vs Infosys shares: Which IT stock is the top pick post Q4 results? Key levels to watch

By Meghna Sen  May 2, 2023 2:18:03 PM IST (Published)

Major IT stocks are looking lucrative for the investment purpose within one year horizon as bottom buying may be seen in the counters

The top IT companies —TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra — which account for 12.2 per cent of the Nifty50 index, left the Street unimpressed after their March-quarter results.

Among major IT stocks, TCS and Infosys both saw a miss on revenue and margins during the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023. While TCS missed expectations, Infosys delivered a shocker.
"TCS would be the top pick as the profits rose by 14.76 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,392 crore, and also a dividend of Rs 24 per share was declared. The growth from the UK was up by 17 percent, North America by 9.6 percent and continental Europe by 8.4 percent," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities.
