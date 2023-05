Major IT stocks are looking lucrative for the investment purpose within one year horizon as bottom buying may be seen in the counters

The top IT companies —TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra — which account for 12.2 per cent of the Nifty50 index, left the Street unimpressed after their March-quarter results.

Among major IT stocks , TCS and Infosys both saw a miss on revenue and margins during the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023. While TCS missed expectations, Infosys delivered a shocker.