Wipro shares rise 3% as board okays biggest-ever buyback in size. What should investors do now?

Shares of Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro rallied more than 3 percent on Friday after the company's board announced Rs 12,000 crore share buyback in its March quarter results, which was its biggest in terms of buyback size. The IT major has posted subdued earnings in the March (Q4FY23) quarter.

The stock was trading 3.18 percent higher at Rs 386.30 apiece in Friday's morning deals. The stock has gained over 8 percent in the last one month, while it fell nearly 2 percent on a year-to-date basis and 26 percent in the last one year.

The Azim Premji founded company has announced a share buyback of up to Rs 12,000 crore through the tender offer route, entailing 26.96 crore equity shares at a buyback price of Rs 445 apiece. The buyback price is at an 18 percent premium to Thursday’s closing price of Rs 374.35 a share on BSE

Looking at Wipro 's previous four share buybacks since 2016, the total buyback announced by the IT company stands at Rs 45,500 crore in eight years.

Brokerages on Wipro's Q4 numbers

Emkay Global

Revenue was marginally below our estimate, while margins were broadly in-line. Management remains cautious about growth prospects, citing slowdown in select sectors (BFSI, Technology) and weakness in discretionary spend.

Wipro has signed 15 large deals worth $ 1.1 billion TCV in Q4 and total deal intake was $ 4.1 billion (book-to-bill at 1.5 times). Management highlighted that the deal pipeline remains robust and the pipeline is more skewed towards cost takeout and vendor consolidation deals. The company is not witnessing any material project cancellations, although it has seen some ramp downs due to lower discretionary spends.

Among verticals, BFSI and Technology are witnessing softness, with Retail and CPG also affected. Oil & Gas and Healthcare continue to be resilient. The cautious approach by clients due to macro uncertainties is leading to softness in near-term spending which is reflected in the weak Q1FY24 guidance.

We cut our EPS estimates for FY24/25 by 1.3 percent/3.4 percent, factoring-in the Q4 performance, buyback and weak Q1 guidance. We maintain BUY on the stock, with a target price of Rs 470 per share at 17 times Mar-25E EPS (earlier, Rs 480).

What the brokerage liked: In-line operating performance, attrition moderating to 19.2 percent, healthy deal intake. What the brokerage did not like: Weak guidance for Q1FY24.

Motilal Oswal

The brokerage expects FY24 organic growth to be one of the lowest among Tier-1 IT services peers, with margins below the management’s medium-term guided range of 17.0-17.5 percent post weak March quarter earnings.

It has cut the FY24E/FY25E EPS by 7.2 percent/4.4 percent to factor in weaker FY24 growth due to a lower exit rate in 4QFY23 and muted 1HFY24.

Motilal Oswal a “neutral” rating as it awaits further evidence of the execution of Wipro’s refreshed strategy, and a successful turnaround from its struggles over the last decade before turning more constructive on the stock.

ICICI Direct

The company’s continue to sign strong bookings but revenue conversion is still awaited on account of delayed ramp ups of existing deals as well delayed start for some of the new deal signing. It is also reflected in weak Q1 revenue guidance. It is also a reflection of possibly weak numbers from their consulting business ( numbers not disclosed, but mid-teen revenue mix in our view) which are the first one to face issues in a weakening macro situation.

The company’s multiple discount to large peers (20 percent discount vs Infosys and 40 percent to TCS) likely to stay or may be widened, if they continue to disappoint on growth prospects.