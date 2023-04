Wipro shares rise 3% as board okays biggest-ever buyback in size. What should investors do now?

Looking at Wipro's previous four share buybacks since 2016, the total buyback announced by the IT company stands at Rs 45,500 crore in eight years.

Shares of Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro rallied more than 3 percent on Friday after the company's board announced Rs 12,000 crore share buyback in its March quarter results, which was its biggest in terms of buyback size. The IT major has posted subdued earnings in the March (Q4FY23) quarter.

The stock was trading 3.18 percent higher at Rs 386.30 apiece in Friday's morning deals. The stock has gained over 8 percent in the last one month, while it fell nearly 2 percent on a year-to-date basis and 26 percent in the last one year.