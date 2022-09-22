    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Wipro shares near 52-week low after IT giant fires 300 employees for moonlighting

    Wipro shares near 52-week low after IT giant fires 300 employees for moonlighting

    Wipro shares near 52-week low after IT giant fires 300 employees for moonlighting
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Kanishka Sarkar   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Tech behemoth Wipro’s shares were nearing their 52-week low on Thursday, a day after the company laid off nearly 300 employees for moonlighting.

    Tech behemoth Wipro’s shares were nearing their 52-week low on Thursday, a day after the company laid off nearly 300 employees for moonlighting.
    Wipro shares were trading 0.70 percent lower at Rs 398 on BSE at 3 pm. During the day, the stock fell to Rs 394, a percent away from the 52-week low of Rs 391 hit on July 15. In 2022 (year-to-date), the IT stock has erased nearly 45 percent of investors’ wealth as against the benchmark Sensex which has gained 0.28 percent during the period.
    The downtrend follows Wipro chairman Rishad Premji’s statement that the IT major has found 300 employees working directly for its competitors over the last few months.
    At the AIMA's (All India Management Association) National Management Convention on Wednesday, Premji said, “Moonlighting is a complete violation of integrity in its deepest form.”
    He said that the services of such staffers have been terminated in those specific instances of violation.
    In August, in a tweet, Premji termed moonlighting cheating “plain and simple.”
    Last week, Infosys too had warned its employees that they could lose their jobs if they’re found to be “two-timing.”
    The company said it “strictly discourages dual employment”, and defines moonlighting as working a second job during or outside of regular business hours, as per an HR email to employees. It asserted that dual employment is not permitted by its employee handbook and code of conduct.
    Also Read: Moonlighting FAQs answered: Is it illegal? How many jobs can employees do at a time?
    Wipro’s move to fire moonlighters comes at a time when IT firms are worried that employees taking up secondary jobs after regular work hours will affect productivity, lead to conflicts of interest and possible data breaches.
    When asked if moonlighting is illegal, Vaibhav Bhardwaj, partner at IndusLaw, told CNBCTV18.com that most employers insist on exclusive employment and incorporate robust non-compete clauses and other restrictive provisions in an employee’s employment contract or applicable policies.
    Also Read: Moonlighting techies share how they juggle multiple jobs
    If the employment contract or company policies prohibit an employee from taking up dual employment, the employer would be well within their rights to take appropriate action, he said.
    Catch latest stock market updates on CNBCTV18.com's blog here
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    IT jobsIT stocksStock Market IndiaTech StocksWipro

    Previous Article

    Meesho announces 11-day 'reset and recharge break' for all employees

    Next Article

    Infosys, Wipro fall while TCS and Coforge gain as rupee depreciates to a record low

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng