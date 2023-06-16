Wipro shares to trade ex-buyback as record date today — what should be your strategy

By Meghna Sen

Wipro is yet to announce the timeline for the share buyback, but its Board has fixed Friday (June 16) as the record date for the same. The stock has lost 1.08 percent on a year-to-date basis, while it just rose 0.48 percent in the last one month

Shares of IT major Wipro will trade ex-buyback on Friday, June 16, with respect to the Rs 12,000-crore worth share buyback plan announced earlier. The Bengaluru-based IT company is yet to announce the timeline for the buyback, but its board has fixed June 16 as the record date for the same.

The country's third-largest software exporter had proposed to buy back up to 269,662,921 shares of face value Rs 2 each on a proportionate basis, by way of a tender offer, at a price of Rs 445 per equity shares.