Wipro shares in focus ahead of Q1 results; guidance for Q2 may project a fall in revenue

Wipro is likely to post the weakest growth amongst largecap peers and negative growth guidance for the second quarter of fiscal FY24. On a year-on-year basis, the topline and bottomline will likely rise 7 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

Shares of India's third largest software company Wipro Ltd were in focus in trade today ahead of the company's results for the first quarter ended on June 2023 (Q1FY24) scheduled to be announce on Thursday, July 13. The Bengaluru-based IT services major is expected to report a decline in both revenue and profit for the June quarter, weighed down by weak macros, project delays and subdued tech spending by clients, observed analysts.

Wipro is likely to post the weakest growth amongst largecap peers and negative growth guidance for the second quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q2FY24). On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the topline and bottomline will likely rise 7 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

On a sequential basis, Wipro may report up to 2 percent decline in revenue in constant currency terms (CC) in the quarter under review.

Analysts believe revenue volatility will likely keep earnings before interest and tax margins, or Ebit, range-bound in the June quarter, pegged between 15.5-16.1 percent. Profit-after-tax (PAT), meanwhile, will likely decline up to 2 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 3,075 crore in the recently concluded quarter.

For its IT services revenue , the Bengaluru-headquartered company had offered a guidance in the range of $2,753 million to $2,811 million — translating to a decline of 1-3 percet on a sequential basis.

Analysts believe Wipro’s performance continues to be impacted by its portfolio and that lower discretionary spending by clients is hurting the company’s consulting portfolio.

Wipro to give a muted guidance for Sept qtr

Analysts expect Wipro to give a muted guidance for the second quarter ending on September 2023. “For 2QFY24, Wipro should guide for a revenue growth of -1% to +1% CC QoQ,” Antique Stock Broking said.

Kotak Institutional Equities, too, expects a similar guidance from the technology major.

"We estimate (-) 2.0 percent CC QoQ revenue growth in 1QFY24. There will be no cross-currency impact. We expect the company to give a (2) percent-0 percent growth guidance for 2QFY24 on a QoQ basis," Nirmal Bang said.

Meanwhile, global brokerage Nomura expects Wipro’s FY24 dollar revenue growth to be the lowest amongst its peers, not only sequentially but also on a year-on-year basis.

The BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) and consulting segment have witnessed demand contraction due to business entities prioritising large deals with the IT firms and recession fears in the North American region. Analysts have noted that a high amount of exposure to the same will pressure Wipro's earnings as well as margins.

Wipro buyback

The IT major has recently announced a Rs 12,000 crore share buyback program, the largest in its history, which opened on June 22 and closed on June 30. The record date for the same was June 16, and the share buyback price was fixed at Rs 445 apiece.

Wipro was supposed to buy back 26.97 crore shares, after which 4.91 percent of shares of the company will be extinguished.

Shares of Wipro, one of the worst performing Nifty stock, settled 0.27 percent lower at Rs 391 on Wednesday. The stock was down half-a-percent on a year-to-date basis, as against 7 percent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In the last one year, shares of Wipro tumbled 4 percent.