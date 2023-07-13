CNBC TV18
Wipro shares in focus ahead of Q1 results; guidance for Q2 may project a fall in revenue
By Meghna Sen  Jul 13, 2023 9:34:46 AM IST (Updated)

Wipro is likely to post the weakest growth amongst largecap peers and negative growth guidance for the second quarter of fiscal FY24. On a year-on-year basis, the topline and bottomline will likely rise 7 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

Shares of India's third largest software company Wipro Ltd were in focus in trade today ahead of the company's results for the first quarter ended on June 2023 (Q1FY24) scheduled to be announce on Thursday, July 13. The Bengaluru-based IT services major is expected to report a decline in both revenue and profit for the June quarter, weighed down by weak macros, project delays and subdued tech spending by clients, observed analysts.

Wipro is likely to post the weakest growth amongst largecap peers and negative growth guidance for the second quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q2FY24). On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the topline and bottomline will likely rise 7 percent and 17 percent, respectively.
