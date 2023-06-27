CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsWipro shares down 14% from 52 week high — why analysts remain bearish on the stock

Wipro shares down 14% from 52-week high — why analysts remain bearish on the stock

Wipro shares down 14% from 52-week high — why analysts remain bearish on the stock
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jun 27, 2023 2:39:22 PM IST (Updated)

With a target of Rs 360 on the stock of Wipro, analysts have suggested a 6 percent downside potential, citing weak prospects due to lowest FY24 organic growth among Tier-1 IT Services companies, with margin below the management's medium-term guided range of 17.0-17.5 percent.

Shares of India's third-largest IT exporter Wipro, which have been among the worst performing Nifty stock in the last one-year period, failed to spark any reversal in the bearish stock outlook. Wipro shares are already down 14 percent from its 52-week high level of Rs 444.65, hit on August 17, 2022. The stock has gained half-a-percent in Tuesday's trade.

Live TV

Loading...

On NSE, Wipro shares were trading 0.49 percent higher at Rs 382.75 apiece during afternoon deals. The stock has fallen over 1 percent in the previous five trading sessions. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has tumbled 2.66 percent, while it fell 10 percent in the last one year.
Wipro Stock
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X