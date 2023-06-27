Wipro shares down 14% from 52-week high — why analysts remain bearish on the stock

By Meghna Sen

With a target of Rs 360 on the stock of Wipro, analysts have suggested a 6 percent downside potential, citing weak prospects due to lowest FY24 organic growth among Tier-1 IT Services companies, with margin below the management's medium-term guided range of 17.0-17.5 percent.

Shares of India's third-largest IT exporter Wipro, which have been among the worst performing Nifty stock in the last one-year period, failed to spark any reversal in the bearish stock outlook. Wipro shares are already down 14 percent from its 52-week high level of Rs 444.65, hit on August 17, 2022. The stock has gained half-a-percent in Tuesday's trade.

On NSE, Wipro shares were trading 0.49 percent higher at Rs 382.75 apiece during afternoon deals. The stock has fallen over 1 percent in the previous five trading sessions . On a year-to-date basis, the stock has tumbled 2.66 percent, while it fell 10 percent in the last one year.