Wipro shares fall 2% ahead of record date for Rs 12,000-cr share buyback — what investors should know

Shares of IT major Wipro were trading nearly 2 percent lower in Thursday's opening deals, ahead of the record date of its share buyback. Today is the last day to buy Wipro shares for investors who want to participate in the share buyback announced by the IT major. The country's third-largest software exporter has fixed Friday (June 16) as the record date for its Rs 12,000 crore share buyback.

Wipro had announced to buy back around 26.97 crore shares from its shareholders on a proportionate basis through a tender offer in April. The buyback price is Rs 445 per share, which is at 11 percent premium over Thursday's market price of Rs 393.6.

About 15 percent or 4 crore shares in the buyback have been reserved for retail investors. Retail investors are those who hold Wipro shares worth below Rs 2 lakh. At the buyback price of Rs 445, an individual with up to 449 shares will be considered a small shareholder.

On Thursday, the scrip was trading at Rs 392 apiece, down 1.60 percent on the NSE at 11:06 am. Wipro shares, one of the biggest underperformer of the Nifty 50 index, have fallen 11 percent in the last one-year period. Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty50 index has gained 20 percent in the same period.

Tech view

In terms of technicals, the counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) was at 52.9. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. Wipro traded higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 150-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 30- and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has an average target price of Rs 416.69, according to data from Trendlyne, suggesting a potential upside of 6 percent from the current market levels. The scrip has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility.

What should investors do?

Wipro’s share buyback offers an opportunity for retail investors to earn between 4 percent and 13 percent, depending on the extent of the acceptance of the buyback offer, said analysts at SBI Securities.

In the retail segment, IIFL Securities expects an acceptance ratio of around 40 percent, based on the shareholding data.

"This is a high risk trade in which acceptance ratio continuously varies. We have arrived at a breakeven price of Rs 290 per share based on assumption of 60 percent acceptance ratio. However, if the acceptance ratio changes to 35 percent the breakeven would be at Rs 350 per share. We do believe that acceptance ratio is likely to be north of 60 percent, considering almost 100 percent acceptance ratio seen for small investors in the last buyback offer in 2020," said ICICI Direct in a report.

Meanwhile, Emkay Global has recommended clients to buy Wipro shares and tender at Rs 445 in the offer period. “We expect acceptance ratio to be between 10-15 percent (non-retail) considering 25-50 percent tendering by large shareholders,” it said.

Wipro buyback history

Wipro, in 2020, launched Rs 9,500-crore buyback and bought back 23.75 crore shares at Rs 400 a share. Historically, the company has announced four share buybacks in 2020, 2019, 2017, and 2016.