Wipro shares fall 2% ahead of record date for Rs 12,000-cr share buyback — what investors should know

Wipro will buy back around 26.97 crore shares from its shareholders on a proportionate basis through a tender offer. The buyback price is Rs 445 per share, which is at 11 percent premium over Thursday's market price of Rs 393.6.

Shares of IT major Wipro were trading nearly 2 percent lower in Thursday's opening deals, ahead of the record date of its share buyback. Today is the last day to buy Wipro shares for investors who want to participate in the share buyback announced by the IT major. The country's third-largest software exporter has fixed Friday (June 16) as the record date for its Rs 12,000 crore share buyback.

About 15 percent or 4 crore shares in the buyback have been reserved for retail investors. Retail investors are those who hold Wipro shares worth below Rs 2 lakh. At the buyback price of Rs 445, an individual with up to 449 shares will be considered a small shareholder.