By Meghna Sen

Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro noted that eligible shareholders will be able to tender in the buyback on June 28 and June 30, 2023. The stock was trading 0.42 percent higher at Rs 382.50 apiece in Wednesday's morning deals

India's third-largest IT exporter Wipro has extended the closing date for its Rs 12,000 crore-share buyback programme, the largest in its history, by one day to Friday (June 30) instead of June 29. The issue opened on June 22. The Bengaluru-based firm has extended the closing date as the stock market will remain closed for trading on Thursday (June 29) on the eve of Bakri Eid, instead of Wednesday. Live TV Loading...

"On account of change in working day from June 29, 2023 to June 28, 2023, SEBI vide its email dated June 27, 2023 has allowed extension in the tendering period by 1 (one) working day. Accordingly, the buyback closing date will be Friday June 30, 2023 instead of Thursday, June 29, 2023," Wipro said in its filing to the exchanges. The IT major further noted that eligible shareholders will be able to tender in the share buyback on June 28 and June 30, 2023.