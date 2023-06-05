Wipro sets June 16 as record date for share buyback, shares in the red

This is Wipro’s fifth ever buyback. The IT giant announced the buyback late in April. This is the company's highest ever buyback. Previous buyback in October 2020 was of Rs 9,500 crore.

The IT major Wipro on Friday announced June 16 as the record date for the determining the entitlement and names of shareholders who are eligible to participate in the Rs 12,000 crore share buyback . The tender offer is at a price of Rs 445 per share, around 10 percent higher than its current trading price. The size of the buyback offer is 4.91 percent of the total equity shares.

This is Wipro’s fifth ever buyback. The IT giant announced the buyback late in April. This is the company's highest ever buyback. Previous buyback in October 2020 was of Rs 9,500 crore.

At the last count, the shares were trading 0.1 percent lower at Rs 404.5 per share.

What should investors do?

Wipro has an average target price of Rs 416.69 per share, according to data from Trendlyne. The consensus estimate represents an upside of 3.03 percent from the last price of 404.45.

Analysts have suggested clients to tender shares in the buyback, especially those clients who hold up to 449 shares (retail category). Currently, as per Sebi guidelines, 15 percent of buyback (Rs 1800 crore in Wipro case) is to be reserved for retail category (up to Rs 2 lakh).

"This is a high risk trade in which acceptance ratio continuously varies. We have arrived at a breakeven price of Rs 290 per share based on assumption of 60 percent acceptance ratio. However, if the acceptance ratio changes to 35 percent, the breakeven would be at Rs 350 per share. We do believe that acceptance ratio is likely to be north of 60 percent, considering almost 100 percent acceptance ratio seen for small investors in the last buyback offer in 2020," ICICI Securities said.

During the March quarter, the company reported US Dollar revenue of $2,823 million, in-line with the CNBC-TV18 poll of $2,831 crore. In rupee terms, revenue stood at Rs 23,190 crore, marginally lower than the CNBC-TV18 estimate of Rs 23,317 crore.

Revenue in both rupee and US Dollar terms was flat on a sequential basis, while EBIT margin stood at 16.3 percent, 10 basis points higher than the expectation of 16.2 percent.

Wipro expects the constant currency revenue to decline by three percent to one percent. It expects the IT services business including India State Run Enterprise segment to range between $2,753 million to $2,811 million.