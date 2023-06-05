English
Wipro sets June 16 as record date for share buyback, shares in the red
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 5, 2023 3:33:19 PM IST (Updated)

This is Wipro’s fifth ever buyback. The IT giant announced the buyback late in April. This is the company's highest ever buyback. Previous buyback in October 2020 was of Rs 9,500 crore.

The IT major Wipro on Friday announced June 16 as the record date for the determining the entitlement and names of shareholders who are eligible to participate in the Rs 12,000 crore share buyback. The tender offer is at a price of Rs 445 per share, around 10 percent higher than its current trading price. The size of the buyback offer is 4.91 percent of the total equity shares.

This is Wipro’s fifth ever buyback. The IT giant announced the buyback late in April. This is the company's highest ever buyback. Previous buyback in October 2020 was of Rs 9,500 crore.
X