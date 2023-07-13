Wipro pegs Q2 revenue guidance at -2% to +1%; profit rises 12% but misses estimates in Q1

In dollar terms, the IT services revenue for the June quarter increased to $2,778.5 million, an increase of 0.8 percent year-on-year and an increase of 6.1 percent year-on-year in rupee terms.

Wipro, India's third largest software company, on Thursday said it expects revenue from IT (Information Technology) services business segment to be in the range of $2,722 million to $2,805 million for the second quarter ending on September 2023 (Q2FY24). This translated to a 2 percent sequential fall at the lower end, and a mere 1 percent growth at the upper end of the guided range.

The Bengaluru-based technology major posted a nearly 12 percent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 2,870 crore. The company's consolidated revenue for the quarter under review increased by 6 percent year-on-year to Rs 22,831 crore.