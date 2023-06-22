Wipro's Rs 12,000 crore share buyback offer — should you tender shares?

Eligible shareholders of Wipro can tender their shares in the buyback during this tendering period. The stock has declined 7 percent in the last one year, compared to the 7.3 percent gain in the NSE IT index and 23 percent gain in the benchmark Nifty.

India's third-largest IT exporter Wipro's shares are in focus in trade Thursday, as the company's Rs 12,000-crore share buyback programme, the largest in its history, will commence today. The Nifty company is planning to buy back about 26.97 crore shares at Rs 445 per share through the tender route, which is at a premium of 15 percent over Wednesday's closing price of Rs 386.

The Bengaluru-based IT major's share buyback offer is open till June 29. Wipro has reserved about 15 percent, or 4 crore shares, for retail investors — those who own less than Rs 2 lakh worth shares, amounting Rs 1,800 crore. Wipro promoters would be participating in the issue and could tender up to 3,91,74,17,716 shares.

In a letter of offer issued earlier, Wipro said for retail investors , the entitlement ratio — the indication of minimum shares that the company will definitely accept in the buyback — has been fixed at 23.4 percent, while for others it is 4.3 percent.

To recall, the company's board had approved the share buyback on April 27 and the record date for the same was June 16.

Should you tender shares in buyback?

If an individual is an existing shareholder of Wipro, the person might consider selling shares in the buyback programme. But before you proceed, here's what you need to know. Given the ongoing uncertainty in the IT sector, analysts recommend retail investors tender shares in the buyback plan.

Shares of Wipro have declined 7 percent in the last one year, compared to the 7.3 percent gain in the NSE IT index and 23 percent gain in the benchmark Nifty.

"Investors should carefully evaluate Wipro's buyback terms and situations. Scrutinise the prices for shares and compare them to the prevailing market price. Consider the company's financial health, growth prospects, and lengthy-time period viability," said Nanavath Bhupal Naik, MD at Shares Bazaar.

Meanwhile, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL broking said, "As we can see that the stock is trading near lows of 2023. At this point, it is advisable to buy the stock, with stop loss at Rs 365. Expectation of acceptance is 25 percent plus. And prices can go up to 444 in one year."

How to participate in buyback?

Eligible shareholders of Wipro can tender their shares in the buyback during this tendering period. They can only participate in the buyback by placing a bid through a stock broker registered either with the BSE or the NSE.

Shareholders will need to instruct their respective stock broker of the details of the equity shares intended to be tendered under the buyback.

"In accordance with applicable law, a lien shall be marked by the stock broker in the demat account of the eligible shareholder for the shares tendered in tender offer. Details of such lien marked shares in the demat account of the eligible shareholder shall be provided by the depositories

to the clearing corporation," Wipro said in a letter of offer.

Investors whose shares have been accepted in the buyback will directly receive the payments by July 6. Unaccepted shares would be released by July 6, while shares bought back under the scheme would be extinguished by July 17.

In addition to placing the bid through the stock broker, eligible shareholder's holding equity shares in physical form should submit the

duly filled in and signed Tender Form, TRS and requisite documents to the registrar to the buyback before 5 pm on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

KFin Technologies is the registrar to the buy back, while JM Financial is the manager.

In a share or stock buyback, a company purchases its own share from their existing shareholders either through a tender offer or through an open market. In such a situation, the price of concerning shares is higher than the prevailing market price.