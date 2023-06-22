CNBC TV18
Wipro's Rs 12,000 crore share buyback offer — should you tender shares?

Read Time4 Min Read
By Meghna Sen  Jun 22, 2023 7:47:36 AM IST (Published)

Eligible shareholders of Wipro can tender their shares in the buyback during this tendering period. The stock has declined 7 percent in the last one year, compared to the 7.3 percent gain in the NSE IT index and 23 percent gain in the benchmark Nifty.

India's third-largest IT exporter Wipro's shares are in focus in trade Thursday, as the company's Rs 12,000-crore share buyback programme, the largest in its history, will commence today. The Nifty company is planning to buy back about 26.97 crore shares at Rs 445 per share through the tender route, which is at a premium of 15 percent over Wednesday's closing price of Rs 386.

The Bengaluru-based IT major's share buyback offer is open till June 29. Wipro has reserved about 15 percent, or 4 crore shares, for retail investors — those who own less than Rs 2 lakh worth shares, amounting Rs 1,800 crore. Wipro promoters would be participating in the issue and could tender up to 3,91,74,17,716 shares.
