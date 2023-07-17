This analyst recommends buying Wipro, Metropolis Healthcare, Biocon — here’s why

CNBC TV18
By CNBC-TV18 Jul 17, 2023 12:16:11 PM IST (Published)

Jay Thakkar, the Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan, shares his stock recommendations for Monday's trading session. Wipro, Metropolis Healthcare, and Biocon are the stocks he believes hold promising potential in the market for the upcoming trading day.

As the trading week kicks off, Jay Thakkar, Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan, is here with his stock recommendations for Monday's trading session. Thakkar, known for his keen insights into the market, has identified three stocks that he believes hold great potential for traders and investors.

Jay Thakkar is bullish on Wipro, the stock has caught his attention as the momentum has shifted into a buy mode on both daily and weekly charts.
Thakkar suggests considering a "Buy" position for Wipro, with the short-term target set at Rs 450. Moreover, he highlights a crucial support level at Rs 406 on the lower side, indicating a favorable risk-reward ratio for traders.
Over the past month, Wipro's shares have witnessed an impressive gain of more than 11 percent adding to the positive sentiment surrounding the stock.
The second stock that Thakkar recommends is Metropolis Healthcare, a leading diagnostic company. According to his analysis, the stock has recently provided a breakout from a downtrend line resistance, indicating a potential shift in its trend.
Thakkar advises investors to consider a "Buy" position on Metropolis Healthcare at the current market price of Rs 1,482. He sets the near-term target range between Rs 1,570 and Rs 1,650.
To mitigate potential risks, he identifies a critical support level at Rs 1,440. As long as the stock holds above this level, the bullish sentiment remains intact. Over the last month, Metropolis Healthcare has shown an upward movement of more than 7 percent.
The final recommendation from Jay Thakkar is Biocon, a prominent player in the pharmaceutical industry. Given the positive performance of the pharma and IT sectors, Biocon has drawn his attention as it trades around the levels of Rs 267.
Thakkar suggests a "Buy" position on Biocon, setting the target price at Rs 295. This implies a potential gain of approximately 10 percent from the current levels. To manage downside risks, he advises placing a stop-loss at Rs 256.
Over the last month, Biocon's stock has shown notable growth, with a gain of more than 8 percent.
